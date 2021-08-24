Nitro Circus Coming to Day Air Ballpark Saturday, August 28

Dayton, OH - Nitro Circus is coming to Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, August 28th. As part of the You Got This Tour, the event will include high-flying tricks on a variety of platforms including freestyle motocross, mountain biking, BMX, skateboarding, inline skating, scooters and more. This performance was previously scheduled for May 15, 2020. All tickets for the original 2020 date will be honored on August 28th.

Australia's Ryan "R Willy" Williams is a three-time X Games gold medalist and leads a star-studded lineup. Iconic superstar Travis Pastrana calls Williams, "hands down, the best action sports athlete alive today." Williams is a dual threat on both BMX and scooter.

Visit Williams' Instagram page and Youtube channel to learn more about the action sports sensation.

Joining Williams on the Giganta Ramp will be Andy Buckworth, Jaie Tookey, Dusty Wygle, Kurtis Downs, Ethen Roberts, Josh Roberts, Todd Meyn, and Beaver Fleming.

The full lineup of FMX athletes includes, Jarryd McNeil, Adam Jones, Blake "Bilko" Williams, Javier Villegas, Beau Bamburg, Destin Cantrell, Kassie Boone, and Derek Garland.

"After the tremendous disappointment of having to postpone our North American tour for the past year, we are so excited to get back out on the road and deliver action-packed fun to live audiences again," says Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, parent company of Nitro Circus. "Every live show is an immediate adrenaline rush that must be experienced in person. The Nitro Circus athletes have missed the roar of a live crowd and can't wait to reconnect with our amazing Dayton fans this summer."

Tickets for the show at Day Air Ballpark are now available for purchase at https://www.ticketmaster.com/nitro-circus-dayton-ohio/event/16005761D214687C.

