Lugnuts/Whitecaps Opener Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

August 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled series opener between the Lansing Lugnuts (45-51) and West Michigan Whitecaps (45-51) was postponed due to rain on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader comprising two seven-inning games beginning at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. Lansing right-handers Colin Peluse (3.81 ERA) and Shohei Tomioka (4.66 ERA) will start the twinbill against West Michigan right-handers Austin Bergner (3.38 ERA) and Zac Shepherd (5.24 ERA).

All fans possessing tickets to tonight's postponed game are encouraged to exchange those tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts game this season at the Jackson® Field™ box office.

Tickets to Wednesday's scheduled Lugnuts/Whitecaps game are now good for BOTH games.

To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from August 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.