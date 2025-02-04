Timbers Loan Goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to USL Side Indy Eleven for 2025 Season

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have loan ed goalkeeper Hunter Sulte to USL side Indy Eleven for the 2025 seas on, the club announced today. The Timbers have the option to recall Sulte throughout the season.

Sulte, 22, has made three career appearances for Portland, logging two starts and 202 minutes played. The 21-year-old made his MLS debut on May 1, 2021, against FC Dallas and recorded his first win on April 27, 2023, against Orange County in a Third-Round match of the Lamar U.S. Open Cup. The Anchorage, Alaska native became the second youngest goalkeeper to start in a league match at 19 years old after signing a Homegrown Player Contract with the Timbers in 2021.

This marks the second consecutive year that Sulte joins Indy Eleven on loan. In the 2024 USL Championship campaign, Sulte notched 77 saves and nine clean sheets for Indy Eleven, helping the team qualify for the postseason. The six-foot-seven goalkeeper also made four Open Cup appearances with Indy before exiting the tournament in the semifinal round, marking the club's best finish in Open Cup play.

