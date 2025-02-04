Miles Robinson Hasn't Missed a Beat Now That he's Back in FC Cincinnati Training

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Miles Robinson has become a regular call in to the USMNT, with his selections crossing years, tournaments and Head Coaches. A point of pride for both the player and the club as the American center back continues to represent himself well whenever his nation calls for him.

Last summer he was called in for both the Copa America and the US Olympic team at the Paris Summer Games; the only player to be called in for both tournaments resulting in missed time from The Orange and Blue midseason. This time, Robinson's call in again affected FC Cincinnati, but like the call ups last summer the club supported and celebrated his selection.

Especially considering he would be training with the national team and would be able to join FC Cincinnati preseason activities in the full swing of things when he did return.

"It was great to be a captain representing your country, and to get the win is definitely an amazing feeling, you know, first of its kind for me," Robinson said after his return to FCC preseason camp in Clearwater, Florida. "It's something that just brings confidence to me in general, and hopefully I can keep going and use that momentum to lift up the guys here."

"January camp always helps you be fit and ready for MLS, preseasons. I think I'm pretty fit and ready to give it my all this preseason," Robinson added. "It's always nice seeing the guys, you know, integrating myself in the group. I'm excited to see where we go this year."

After the two match camp, Robinson returned to FC Cincinnati and had his first training session with the club that Friday. An individual session on a side field while FCC took on CF Montréal at the Tampa Bay Rowdies training facility. Since then he has seamlessly rejoined the full group and started for The Orange and Blue on Thursday in their match against Houston Dynamo, playing a 70 minute shift in his first preseason appearance of the year for FC Cincinnati.

"He's further ahead because of when he reported for the national team, and obviously played a 90 and a 60 plus minute game. So, we could push his minutes a little bit more than the rest...," FC Cincinnati Head Coach Pat Noonan said of Robinson returning to action with Cincinnati. "So (a) strong performance. In control with the ball, without the ball. His decision making and where the ball needs to move when we're looking to play through pressure and then when we were stepping up he did an excellent job of dealing with things underneath."

While with the USMNT, Robinson started both matches and helped the squad to a 3-1 victory over Venezuela and a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica. In the Venezuela match at Chase Stadium in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Robinson started at center back, played a full 90 minutes and wore the captains armband for the second time in his senior national team career. In the second match he also explored new territory, starting at right back in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Costa Rica in Orlando, Florida where he played 60 minutes before making way for a substitution.

"It was good. I mean, it was right back kind of defensively, but more right center back in a back three offensively. So it's a position I'm comfortable playing," Robinson explained of his time at right back.

Teammate and noted USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin praised Robinson in his performance, saying, "I loved it. I love it. I mean, Miles is one of those players that can really play anywhere along the back line. So I think it's great that he's able to show his versatility and obviously did a great job. So I love to see it."

Robinson says he didn't consult Yedlin prior to his start with the USMNT, but the influence of Yedlin was applied in the match.

"I didn't call him, but I definitely stole some of his moves."

FC Cincinnati returned to training Tuesday morning after a brief break over the weekend in Clearwater, Florida. The club will play two more friendlies in the Sunshine State before packing up and heading south to Honduras for the opening match of the Concacaf Champions Cup against FC Motagua. Next up for FC Cincinnati though is a friendly with Philadelphia Union on Friday, February 7.

