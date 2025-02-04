Philadelphia Union Sign Homegrown Defender Neil Pierre

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have signed Union II defender and USYNT player, Neil Pierre to a contract as a Homegrown player through 2028 with an option for 2029, becoming the 26th Homegrown in club history.

"Following a standout season with Union II, we are happy to be able to reward Neil with a first team contract," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "His combination of size, speed, and defensive strength makes him a great asset to our backline. As a young, dynamic center back with immense potential, we look forward to continuing and supporting his development."

Pierre, 17, became the third academy player to sign an MLS NEXT Pro contract on July 20, 2023, making his debut five days later against Columbus Crew 2. In 2024, he played a key role in helping the league's youngest squad become Eastern Conference Champions for the first time in club history. Across 22 regular-season appearances (20 starts), Pierre contributed to Union II conceding the fifth-fewest goals in the league. He completed 495 passes (73.7% accuracy), ranking third on the team. Pierre also registered the game-winning assist in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinal, setting up CJ Olney's decisive goal in the 86th minute against New York City FC II.

Additionally, he won his second Generation adidas Cup with the Union Academy's U-17 squad and was named to the tournament's Best XI.

Internationally, Pierre has represented the United States Men's Youth National Team at the U15, U16, U18, and U19 levels. He earned his first call-up to the U18 team for the 26th International Youth Football Tournament in Niigata, Japan, on September 6, 2024. Earlier in the year, Pierre received his first U19 selection on March 15, 2024. In 2023, he appeared with the U16 team at the International Dream Cup, where he captained the squad in a match against the Netherlands.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign defender Neil Pierre to a four-year contract, guaranteed through 2028, with a club option for 2029 on February 4, 2025.

Name: Neil Pierre

Position: Defender

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 176 lbs

Born: October 19, 2007

Birthplace: Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Hometown: Lebanon, Pennsylvania

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign defender Neil Pierre on February 4, 2025.

Previous Experience: Union II (2023-24)

