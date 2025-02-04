Timbers Acquire Defender Jimer Fory from Independiente MedellÍn

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired defender Jimer Fory from Colombian top-tier side Independiente Medellín, the club announced today. The Colombian left back is set to join the Timbers through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.

"One of our biggest priorities this offseason was to identify players that could strengthen the team along the back line. We are delighted with the acquisition of Jimer, and we believe he can have an immediate impact with further room for growth," said Timbers General Manager Ned Grabavoy. "His characteristics and skillset will help raise the overall level of the group, and he's incredibly eager to make the most of the opportunity here with the Portland Timbers."

Fory, 22, joins Portland after spending the 2024 season with Independiente Medellín, where he made 43 appearances (39 starts) tallying three assists. With Medellín, Fory featured in Copa Sudamericana, tallying an assist in 11 appearances (10 starts) while helping the team to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Internationally, Fory has been called into the Colombian Men's National Team, most recently in 2023 when Colombia defeated Mexico 3-2 on December 16. The 22-year-old has also featured in Colombia's U-23 team, making three appearances. In international tournaments, Fory featured in Copa Libertadores in the 2023 season, scoring two goals in 10 appearances (10 starts) with Deportivo Pereira.

"We have been watching Jimer for the last six months. He is an outstanding left back that can also play left center back," said Timbers Head Coach Phil Neville. " Jimer is brilliant in the air and is a great athlete that has huge potential."

The Colombian left back began his professional career with Atlético Nacional in 2020, making his professional debut on October 28, 2020, at 18 years old. With Atlético Nacional, Fory notched an assist in 24 appearances (eight starts) through three seasons, helping the team to become Categoría Primera A Champions as well as winning Copa Colombia in the 2020-21 season. In 2021, Fory joined Deportivo Pereira, where he became a two-time Colombian champion after winning the league championship in the 2022 season for a consecutive season. With Pereira, the defender recorded 61 appearances (52 starts) from 2022-23, tallying three goals and four assists.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire defender Jimer Fory through the 2028 season with a club option for 2029.

Jimer Fory

Full name: Jimer Esteban Fory Mejía

Pronunciation: jim -ERR four- ee

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: May 24, 2002

Age: 22

Birthplace: Santander de Quilichao, Cauca

Citizenship: Colombia

Last Club: Independiente Medellín

Portland Timbers 2025 Roster

* as of Feb. 4

Goalkeepers (4): Maxime Crépeau, Trey Muse, James Pantemis, Hunter Sulte

Defenders (10): Miguel Araujo, Claudio Bravo, Jimer Fory, Zac McGraw, Eric Miller, Kamal Miller, Juan Mosquera, Ian Smith, Finn Surman, Dario Zuparic

Midfielders (6): David Ayala, Diego Chara, Evander, Santiago Moreno, Cristhian Paredes, Joao Ortiz

Forwards (5): Antony, Kevin Kelsy, Ariel Lassiter, Felipe Mora, Jonathan Rodríguez

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.