Colorado Rapids Announce 30th Season Celebrations

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids have announced a season-long celebration of the club's 30th season in Major League Soccer. The milestone year will feature marquee events, commemorative artwork, retail and content, giving fans an opportunity to honor the club's history and look forward toward the future.

"This year marks a historic milestone for our club as we celebrate 30 years in Major League Soccer," said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids president. "Over the past three decades, we've built a legacy filled with unforgettable moments, iconic players, and the unwavering support of our incredible fans. This anniversary is an opportunity to honor our history, celebrate our growth, and look ahead to an exciting future for the Rapids and soccer in Colorado. We're excited to share this celebration with everyone by hosting special commemorative events throughout the season."

As part of the 30th season celebrations this summer, the club will retire jersey number 17, worn by Rapids legend and Gallery of Honor inductee, Marcelo Balboa. The jersey retirement ceremony will take place following the match against Atlanta United FC at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on August 16. The night will be capped by a postgame fireworks show.

Fans will see a new commemorative wallscape highlighting 30 seasons of Colorado Rapids soccer on the south side of DSGP, near Gate E. The installation will serve as a visual tribute to the players, fans, and moments that have defined the club's three decades in MLS.

To further commemorate the club's history, the Rapids have partnered with Glory Studio to create a coffee table book with exclusive photography and interviews from the club's history on and off the pitch. The book will be available for purchase later in 2025.

The Rapids' media team will produce exclusive video, written and social content throughout the season, including The Moor You Know, led by club legend Drew Moor. In 2025, the series will spotlight defining moments, key milestones, and untold stories from the Rapids' 30-year journey in Major League Soccer.

As the 30th season unfolds, additional announcements will be made, including limited-edition fan giveaways, exclusive retail collaborations with adidas, and special events. For the latest updates and announcements, fans are encouraged to visit ColoradoRapids.com and follow the Rapids' official social media channels.

