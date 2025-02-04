Three CF Montréal Academy Women's Program Players Called up by Canada U20

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal Academy players Natelle El Mokbel, Inès Nourani and Juliette Perreault have been selected by the Canadian U20 national team to take part in the U20 Concacaf Championship qualifiers in Trinidadand Tobago from February 20 to 25.

In Group E, Canada will face Trinidad and Tobago, Bermuda, and Dominica. The group winner will qualify for the Concacaf U20 Championship in 2026.

All three players play since 2023 with the CF Montréal Women's Program, co-founded by BMO, in Ligue1 Québec.

El Mokbel, 17, is a winger developed at CS Saint-Laurent. Defender Inès Nourani, 17, took her first steps at Royal Sélect de Beauport and has seven selections for the Canadian U17 national team. Juliette Perreault, 18, is a midfielder. Developed at Celtix du Haut-Richelieu, she has eight caps for the Canadian national team (two at U15 and six at U17).

Montreal midfielder Liana Tarasco will also be included in the squad as a training partner ahead of the competition.

SCHEDULE

Friday, February 21: Canada vs Dominica

Sunday, February 23: Bermuda vs Canada

Tuesday, February 25: Canada vs Trinidad and Tobago

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.