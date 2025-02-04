Earthquakes Announce Preseason Broadcast Schedule

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today their broadcast schedule for the 2025 preseason. All three of the club's games in the Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, will air locally on KTVU Plus, with the opener on Wednesday, Feb. 5, against the Portland Timbers (12:30 p.m. PT) to also be streamed on sjearthquakes.com.

The Earthquakes will then face the defending Eastern Conference champion New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 8 (1:30 p.m. PT), before completing the trio of televised matches Wednesday, Feb. 12, against Chicago Fire FC (10 a.m. PT).

San Jose concludes the preseason Saturday, Feb. 15, with a closed-door friendly against St. Louis CITY SC in Indio. The Quakes have played two closed-door friendlies under first-year Head Coach Bruce Arena so far, a 1-1 road draw with LAFC on Jan. 25 and a 3-0 home win over USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC on Feb. 1.

EARTHQUAKES 2025 PRESEASON BROADCASTS

Date Opponent Time TV Streaming

Wed., Feb. 5 Portland Timbers 12:30 p.m. KTVU Plus sjearthquakes.com

Sat., Feb. 8 New York Red Bulls 1:30 p.m. KTVU Plus

Wed., Feb. 12 Chicago Fire FC 10 a.m. KTVU Plus

The Quakes will open the 2025 MLS regular season by hosting Real Salt Lake at PayPal Park on Saturday, Feb. 22 (7:30 p.m. PT). With home games against star-studded Inter Miami CF, interstate rivals LA Galaxy, LAFC and San Diego FC, and the 30th anniversary of the inaugural MLS game vs. D.C. United in San Jose, this schedule will be the biggest in club history. All matches will air globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The only way to guarantee a seat to all 2025 Earthquakes home games is by purchasing season tickets. Single-game tickets for matches at PayPal Park, Stanford Stadium and Levi's Stadium are now available to the general public.

