New York City FC Unveils 2025 City Celebration Series

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced the season lineup for the 2025 City Celebration Series, a slate of games that bring fans together to celebrate the diverse stories, backgrounds and interests that make up the New York City community.

New for 2025, the series will introduce Borough Night, a new theme night celebrating the neighborhoods and cultures that shape the city.

The following matches will be part of this year's City Celebration Series:

March 15: Women's Empowerment, presented by City MD

New York City FC v. New England Revolution - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

April 6: Healthy Lives, presented by Capital Rx

New York City FC v. Minnesota United FC - 3:00pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

May 10: Borough Night, presented by Modelo

New York City FC v. CF Montréal - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

May 28: Black Excellence

New York City FC v. Houston Dynamo - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

June 12: Pride Night, presented by Nissan

New York City FC v. Atlanta United - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

August 9: Kids Night

New York City FC v. Columbus Crew - 7:30pm ET @ Citi Field

September 19: Noche Latina, presented by Goya

New York City FC v. Charlotte FC - 7:30pm ET @ Yankee Stadium

"At New York City FC, fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment is at the heart of what we do, and we're excited to continue that commitment with the return of the City Celebration Series for the 2025 season," said Jennifer O'Sullivan, New York City FC's Chief Operating Officer. "Soccer is a game that brings people together, and through this series, we're proud to celebrate the diversity of our fans and the rich cultural fabric that makes New York City so special."

Each City Celebration Series match will feature exclusive digital content, special event activations and unique match presentation elements. Additional details for each themed match will be shared closer to its scheduled date.

