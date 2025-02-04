Earthquakes, Carlos Gruezo Agree to Part Ways
February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club and midfielder Carlos Gruezo have agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.
Gruezo, 29, signed a Designated Player contract with the Earthquakes ahead of the 2023 Major League Soccer season from the German Bundesliga's FC Augsburg. Primarily a defensive midfielder, he made 52 appearances for the Black and Blue, tallying three assists.
Prior to his stint with FC Augsburg (2019-23), Gruezo played in MLS for FC Dallas (2016-19) and German top-tier side VfB Stuttgart (2014-16). A native of Santo Domingo, Ecuador, and member of the Ecuadorian national team, he made his professional domestic club debut for Independiente del Valle in 2011 before moving to Barcelona de Guayaquil (2012-14).
Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes agree with M Carlos Gruezo on a mutual termination of his contract.
