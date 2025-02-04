Earthquakes Begin Year 3 of Quakes Community Coaching Course in Partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today the return of the Quakes Community Coaching Course for its third year in partnership with Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) to help diversi fy the grassroots youth soccer ecosystem in Northern California.

Over the last two years, more than 35 coaches have been impacted by this coaching course, leading to more knowledge, confidence, motivation and financial support for future licensing. The Quakes Foundation has developed the Quakes Community Coaching Course to address the existing disparities in the coaching pipeline. This initiative is focused on diversifying the soccer coaching pyramid in the Bay Area by breaking down the barriers to licensing that many aspiring coaches face, particularly in under-resourced communities.

The Quakes believe in fostering an equitable, accessible and positive youth sports environment. Many coaches from underrepresented communities encounter adverse conditions that make it more difficult to become licensed and advance in the coaching profession.

In collaboration with Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), the Quakes Foundation will select a limited number of applicants from diverse backgrounds across the Bay Area to join the six-month course beginning in April 2025. Participants will receive personalized training from Quakes Academy coaches and Club Ambassador Shea Salinas. The curriculum will cover key topics such as developing a style of play, building a positive team culture, season planning and creating progressive training sessions. There will be a total of eight sessions (four in-person and four online).

The program is free, and participants will enjoy additional benefits like complimentary tickets to Earthquakes and The Town FC matches. After completing the course, participants will earn a Quakes Community Coaching Course diploma, and the Quakes will assist them financially in pursuing their next coaching license.

If you're an aspiring coach eager to grow your skills and impact the game, apply at the link below!

https://www.sjearthquakes.com/community/quakescommunitycoachingcourse

Timeline

March 1: Application deadline

March 19: Applicants notification of acceptance

March 28: RSVP to course deadline

April through September: Eight sessions (four in-person and four online) to be scheduled.

Benefits

The course is free

The Quakes will help pay for a subsequent coaching license

Free Earthquakes jersey

Free Earthquakes and The Town FC tickets to select games

One coach will be selected by staff to attend an away match with the first teamApplicant Criteria

Community members and/or coaches impacting an underrepresented/under-resourced community

All genders welcome

One year of coaching experience or strong coaching aspirations

Willing to commute to PayPal Park about once a month For any questions about the program or to recommend a candidate, please email communityrelations@sjearthquakes.com.

