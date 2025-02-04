Minnesota United and Defender Ethan Bristow Mutually Agree to Part Ways
February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club and defender Ethan Bristow have mutually agreed to terminate Bristow's Major League Soccer (MLS) contract, effective February 2, 2025.
Transaction: Minnesota United and defender Ethan Bristow mutually agree to terminate Bristow's Major League Soccer (MLS) contract.
VITALS
Ethan Bristow
Position: Defender
Date of birth: 11/27/2001 (23 years old)
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 174
Birthplace: Maidenhead, England
Citizenship: England
