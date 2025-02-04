Minnesota United and Defender Ethan Bristow Mutually Agree to Part Ways

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club and defender Ethan Bristow have mutually agreed to terminate Bristow's Major League Soccer (MLS) contract, effective February 2, 2025.

Transaction: Minnesota United and defender Ethan Bristow mutually agree to terminate Bristow's Major League Soccer (MLS) contract.

VITALS

Ethan Bristow

Position: Defender

Date of birth: 11/27/2001 (23 years old)

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 174

Birthplace: Maidenhead, England

Citizenship: England

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.