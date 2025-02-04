Sporting KC to Host Season Kickoff Block Party

February 4, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club will host a Season Kickoff Block Party from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 in KC Live! at the KC Power & Light District (13 Grand Boulevard) in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the start of the club's new campaign with a full team appearance as well as music, games, prizes and giveaways for fans in attendance.

The free event -- presented by Michelob Ultra, Compass Minerals and adidas -- is open to all ages and parking will be available in the KC Live! Garage located at 131 East 13th Street or other nearby public parking garages. The Season Kickoff Block Party will be highlighted by an introduction of Sporting Kansas City's 2025 roster as players take the stage and a SportingStyle pop-up store will be available on site to sell new Sporting KC merchandise, including the team's 2025 primary jersey. In addition, Sporting Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to No Other Pub for an elevated experience.

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to support Harvesters Community Food Network and help fight hunger in the Kansas City region. For every five items donated, attendees will be entered into a sweepstakes for a chance to win a personalized Sporting Kansas City jersey and a sideline pass to watch warm-ups prior to a Sporting Kansas City home match during the upcoming 2025 season.

Led by the new Designated Player duo of forward Dejan Joveljic and midfielder Manu Garcia, Sporting will kick off the team's 2025 season on Feb. 18 at Children's Mercy Park with a highly anticipated match-up against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup. Sporting KC will begin the Major League Soccer campaign four days later at Austin FC on Feb. 22 in the Texas capital city.

Full-season and half-season tickets for Sporting's 2025 campaign are available to purchase and Sporting also offers a variety of ticket packages and promotions, including the Sporting U Pass for college students and Kids Chant Free membership for families. In addition, single-game tickets are on sale via SeatGeek for Sporting Kansas City's first eight home matches in the months of February, March, April and May.

