Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational
February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced broadcast details today for the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. All Timbers matches will stream live on www.timbers.com and broadcast live on FOX 12 Plus.
FOX 12 Plus is available locally on channel 49 over the air, and channels 13, 713, and 1049 on Xfinity cable. FOX 12 Plus is also accessible on YouTube TV and FUBO TV.
The Timbers will travel to Indio, Calif., for a preseason tournament at the Empire Polo Club alongside 13 other MLS teams from Feb. 4 - Feb. 15. As part of the club's 2025 preseason, presented by Old Trapper Beef Jerky, the Timbers are set to participate in the February tournament for a third consecutive year.
Portland will open its tournament account against San Jose Earthquakes on Feb. 5, at 12:30 p.m. before facing Chicago Fire FC on Feb. 8, at 2:30 p.m. The Timbers will then play expansion-side San Diego FC in a midweek matchup on Feb. 12, at 1:30 p.m. and will close out the tournament on Feb. 15 against Charlotte FC at 10 a.m. All times are Pacific.
The event is open to the public and passes for all exhibition matches are available for purchase at coachellavalleyinvitational.com.
Portland Timbers 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational schedule
All matches are Pacific time
Date Opponent Kickoff TV
Wednesday, Feb. 5 San Jose Earthquakes 12:30 p.m. FOX 12 Plus, timbers.com
Saturday, Feb. 8 Chicago Fire FC 2:30 p.m. FOX 12 Plus, timbers.com
Wednesday, Feb. 12 San Diego FC 1:30 p.m. FOX 12 Plus, timbers.com
Saturday, Feb. 15 Charlotte FC 10 a.m. FOX 12 Plus, timbers.com
