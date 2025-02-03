Earthquakes Forward Chance Cowell Called for Youth International Duty

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes forward Chance Cowell has been called up by the United States Youth National Team for the Concacaf Under-17 Qualifiers Tournament in Costa Rica. The U.S. will aim to qualify for a record 19th FIFA U-17 World Cup as eight teams will earn berths to the expanded 48-team tournament, set for November in Qatar.

Cowell, 16, will join the United States U-17 Men's Youth National Team, coached by Gonzalo Segares, for three Concacaf qualifier matches. The U.S. was drawn into Group F and kicks off the campaign with a pair of games at the Estadio Nacional in San José, Costa Rica, against the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Feb. 10, and St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The Stars and Stripes conclude group play against Cuba on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. All three matches will kick off at 5 p.m. PT. The competition will be broadcast on Fox Sports platforms, with the final broadcast schedule to be confirmed.

A native of Ceres, California, and the brother of former Quakes forward Cade Cowell, Chance is also a dual national, having represented the U.S. at U-15, U-16 and U-17 level as well as Mexico at the U-15 level, scoring two goals with the latter nation. Since the U-17 cycle for 2008-birth year players kicked off last September, Cowell is one of 10 players who have been called up for all three training camps.

The forward joined Earthquakes II (now known as The Town FC) on an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2023 season before becoming an Earthquakes Homegrown player effective Jan. 1, 2024. Cowell made his MLS NEXT Pro debut at the age of 16 with The Town FC in August of last year.

2025 CONCACAF U-17 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting KC; Olathe, Kan.), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Owen Pratt (LA Galaxy; San Clemente, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion FC; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United FC; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis City SC; St. Peters, Mo.), Chance Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.), Axel Uriostegui (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.)

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2008 are age-eligible for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers and all 21 players selected were born in 2008.

