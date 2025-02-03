Columbus Crew Transfer Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernández to La Liga Side Real Betis

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have completed the permanent transfer of Forward Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernández to Spanish LaLiga side Real Betis for an undisclosed fee. The Crew will retain a percentage of any future transfer fees for Hernández.

After joining the Crew from Watford FC in June 2022, Hernández helped the Club earn the 2023 MLS Cup, Leagues Cup 2024 and an appearance in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. In 92 matches across all competitions, the Colombian posted 58 goals, the fifth-most in Crew annals, en route to back-to-back MLS Best XI selections (2023-2024).

"Cucho has played a key role in our Club's recent success, and we thank him for the everlasting memories he created for our city and for our supporters," said Crew General Manager Issa Tall. "When we first signed Cucho, he was eager for a chance to fully display his dynamic skillset in Columbus. We have accomplished many of our collective goals together during the past three seasons, and he has earned the opportunity to prove his growth and talent with a return to Europe. Cucho is excited for the new challenge, and he will always have a special place in our Club's history."

During his three MLS seasons, Hernández appeared in 70 regular season matches (64 starts), amassing 44 goals and 28 assists. The 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup MVP also started all eight postseason contests, tallying five goals and three assists.

The runner-up for the 2024 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, Hernández finished the 2024 campaign with a career-best 19 goals and 14 assists in 27 league appearances, setting a new Crew standard for goal contributions in one season (33). In his second full season with the Black & Gold, Hernández became the first player in Club history and only the 19th in MLS history to post multiple seasons with both 10+ goals and 10+ assists after surpassing his totals from 2023 (team-best 14 goals, 11 assists). He is one of five Crew players all-time to earn double-digit totals in both categories, including Diego Rossi in 2024.

Hernández was selected to the MLS All-Star roster for the first time in his career last year. Led by Head Coach Wilfried Nancy, Hernández was among the five Crew players representing Columbus in front of a home crowd at Lower.com Field on July 24.

Following his acquisition via a Club-record transfer fee, Hernández entered as a second half substitute in his MLS debut and scored the game-winning goal in the 83rd minute of a 3-2 road victory at Chicago Fire FC on July 9, 2022.

At the international level, Hernández has earned five caps for the Colombian Men's National Team. The Pereira, Colombia native most recently represented Los Cafeteros on Oct. 10, 2024 against Bolivia in CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup Qualifying action. The forward made his debut for Colombia in a 2018 friendly against Costa Rica (October 17), scoring two goals in a 3-1 win, including the game-winning goal.

Hernández spent the 2021-2022 season with Watford FC, making 28 appearances across all competitions while notching five goals and three assists. The forward made his debut in a 2021 Premier League home match against Aston Villa FC (August 14), scoring just 49 seconds after coming off the bench. With the game-winning goal, Hernández became the first Colombian player to score in his Premier League debut. After the 2021-2022 season, the striker was awarded Watford's Goal of the Season for his bicycle kick strike in a match against Arsenal FC.

The Pereira-born forward made his professional debut with Deportivo Pereira of Colombia's Second Division in 2015, making 20 appearances and scoring three goals in his first season. In 2016, his second season with Deportivo Pereira, Hernández scored 20 goals and provided four assists to finish as the leading scorer of Colombia's Second Division. He also registered his first hat trick, as the then 16-year-old scored three goals against Tigres FC (July 13). Following his outstanding 2016 performance, Hernández signed with America de Cali of Colombia's topflight.

After spending the first half of 2017 with America de Cali, Hernández played for Spanish Second Division side S.D. Huesca from 2017-2019. In his first season in Spain, the forward helped Huesca earn promotion to LaLiga, Spain's First Division. In all, Hernández played for Huesca from 2017-2019, making 70 appearances while registering 20 goals and nine assists. The Colombian striker then joined LaLiga side RCD Mallorca for the 2019-2020 season, making 24 appearances while tallying five goals and one assist. Hernández played for LaLiga side Getafe CF from 2020-2021, making 23 appearances, scoring two goals and providing three assists.

At the youth level, Hernández has represented Colombia's Under-20 National Team. In 2017, he made nine appearances at the 2017 South American Youth Football Championship, registering two goals and two assists. Hernández also played at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where he made five appearances and scored three goals while helping Colombia reach the Quarterfinals of the tournament.

TRANSACTION: Columbus Crew have completed the permanent transfer of Forward Juan Camilo "Cucho" Hernández to Spanish LaLiga's Real Betis for an undisclosed fee, announced on Feb. 3, 2025.

