Colorado Rapids and Defender Daniel Chacón Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids and defender Daniel Chacón have mutually agreed to terminate the player's contract, the club announced today.

The Costa Rican center back was the first Rapids 2 player to sign a permanent First Team deal with the club since the MLS NEXT Pro side's inception in 2022. Chacón originally joined Rapids 2 in June 2022 from Costa Rican side C.S. Cartaginés and was immediately loaned back for the remainder of the year in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he featured for Costa Rica.

At the international level, Chacón has nine caps with the Costa Rican national team after making his debut in a 0-0 draw against Mexico in FIFA World Cup Qualifying on January 31, 2022. Chacón was named to Cost Rica's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and featured for Los Ticos in their 1-0 win over Japan in the tournament's group stage.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids and defender Daniel Chacón mutually agree to terminate contract on February 3, 2025.

