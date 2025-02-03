New York City FC to Stream 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC announced its plans to stream the club's upcoming matches at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.

New York City FC's preseason presented by Etihad Airways, continues in Indio, California as the 'Boys in Blue' travel back to the west coast to play four matches against western conference opponents in this year's Coachella Valley invitational.

Fans will be able to watch the team live on newyorkcityfc.com and on the club's YouTube channel as New York City prepares for the start of the 2025 Major League Soccer season. Matches will also be shown on linear broadcast TV in New York on FOX affiliate WWOR-TV, channel 9. Hometown New York City FC radio play-by-play broadcaster, Glenn Crooks, will be on the call for all four matches in Coachella.

Lead by Head Coach Pascal Jansen, the 'Boys in Blue' invitational slate starts off against Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm ET.

New York City then take on San Diego FC ahead of their inaugural season on Saturday, February 8 at 3pm ET followed by a clash against St. Louis CITY SC on Wednesday, February 12 at 6pm ET.

To close out the invitational and the 2025 preseason presented by Etihad Airways, the 'Boys in Blue' face off against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, February 15 at 5pm ET.

To learn more about the Coachella Valley Invitational visit coachellavalleyinvitational.com.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Schedule

Wednesday, February 5 at 6pm ET - New York City FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Saturday, February 8 at 3pm ET - San Diego FC vs. New York City FC

Wednesday, February 12 at 6pm ET - New York City FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Saturday, February 15 at 5pm ET - Minnesota United FC vs. New York City FC

