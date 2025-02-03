Chicago Fire Academy Player Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers
February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and U.S. Soccer today announced that Chicago Fire Academy defender Christopher Cupps has been named to the U.S. U-17 Men's Youth National Team roster that will compete at the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers. Defender Chase Nagle will join the squad as a training player until February 10. The Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers will take place Feb. 3-16 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
U-17 USMNT head coach and former Fire player Gonzalo Segares will lead his squad against the US Virgin Islands at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 10, followed by a match against St. Kitts and Nevis at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 12. The U.S. will close out the group stage against Cuba at 7 p.m. CT on Feb. 15. The first two matches will take place at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose and the third match will be played at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela.
A member of the Academy at the U-19 age level, Cupps featured consistently for Chicago Fire II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Cupps played in 15 matches (10 starts) and logged 975 minutes for Chicago Fire II in 2024. Cupps also participated in the first leg of preseason training camp with the Chicago Fire first team, playing 45 minutes against Brazilian club Fortaleza on Jan. 19 and 90 minutes against Western Conference rival Sporting Kansas City on Jan. 25.
Most recently, Cupps joined the U-17 USMYNT for a domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla., in November. He was also part of the U-16 USMYNT that traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, in May 2024 for international friendly matches against Argentina and Uruguay. It is the first time Nagle will participate in a USMYNT training camp.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 3, 2025
- Colorado Rapids and Defender Daniel Chacón Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Earthquakes Forward Chance Cowell Called for Youth International Duty - San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicago Fire Academy Player Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers - Chicago Fire FC
- Two LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers in Costa Rica - LA Galaxy
- Jack Kortkamp Joins USA U-17 National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Announce Broadcast Details for 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational - Portland Timbers
- CF Montréal Announces Roster to Continue Training Camp in Orlando - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Partners with Matrix Midwest to Air Three Live Coachella Invitational Pre-Season Matches - St. Louis City SC
- New York City FC to Stream 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Matches - New York City FC
- The David & Nicole Tepper Foundation Announces over $1.5 Million in Annual Food Bank Donations Throughout the Carolinas for 2025 - Charlotte FC
- Sporting KC Acquires Garcia and Suleymanov - Sporting Kansas City
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquire USMNT Midfielder Jack McGlynn in Historic Trade with Philadelphia Union - Houston Dynamo FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $3,400,000 from Houston Dynamo - Philadelphia Union
- D.C. United Appoints Kevin Flanagan as Director of Academy & Player Development - D.C. United
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC Stories
- Chicago Fire Academy Player Christopher Cupps Named to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers
- Chicago Fire FC and Saturdays Football to Host Launch Party Celebrating the Club's 2025 Secondary Kit
- All 30 Major League Soccer Clubs to Participate in North American Cup Competitions in 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Transfers Midfielder Federico Navarro to Club Atlético Rosario Central
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Midfielder Rominigue Kouamé on Loan from Spanish Club Cádiz CF