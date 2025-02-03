CF Montréal Announces Roster to Continue Training Camp in Orlando

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Monday the roster that will take part in the final part of its training camp, presented by Allstate Insurance, in Orlando, Florida.

Goalkeepers: Sébastian Breza, Cole Johnson^, Joakim Milli^, Jonathan Sirois

Defenders: Fernando Álvarez, Dawid Bugaj, George Campbell, Brandan Craig^, Ousman Jabang, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jalen Neal, Tom Pearce, Luca Petrasso^, Dante Sealy^, Joel Waterman

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Caden Clark, Bryce Duke, Aleksandr Guboglo*, Fabian Herbers, Dominic Iankov, Victor Loturi, Antoine N'Diaye*, Mahala Opoku, Samuel Piette, Nathan Saliba, Jesse Saputo*

Forwards: Sunusi Ibrahim, Prince Owusu, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint, Giacomo Vrioni

*Invited Academy players

^Invited players

Midfielder Hennadii Synchuk has not yet joined the team, while defender Sergei Kozlovskiy and forward Owen Graham-Roache were called up to the Canadian U17 national team. Alessandro Biello will not travel with the team because the Club is currently in discussion to finalize a loan.

Addition to the coaching staff

CF Montréal also announced on Monday the appointment of Paul Bower as Physical Performance Coach.

Bower has over 10 years of professional experience. Since July, he has been Physical Performance Consultant with English club Leeds United's academy. Prior to this, he was Head of Physical Performance with English club Huddersfield Town AFC, from 2021 to 2024, where he was instrumental in the club's qualification for the Second Division Championship play-off final at the end of the 2021-2022 season. He had also held similar roles at Huddersfield's academy from 2017 to 2021. Bower was also a consultant for the English FA, guiding the men's U16 and women's U20 squads at international competitions from 2015 to 2017.

He holds a master's degree in Sports Science from John Moores University and is currently pursuing a Professional Doctorate at Leeds Beckett University. He holds a UEFA B coaching license.

Upcoming games

The Bleu-blanc-noir will play three additional preseason games during the camp. First, on Saturday February 8 at 6pm against Orlando City SC, then on Friday February 14 at 1pm against the Philadelphia Union, and finally on Saturday February 15 at 6pm against a team to be announced soon.

CF Montréal will play its season opener on Saturday, February 22 against Atlanta United at 7:30pm at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The first match in Montreal will take place at Stade Saputo on April 12 at 7:30pm against Charlotte FC.

