Two LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up to U.S. U-17 Men's National Team for 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers in Costa Rica

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that Ventura County FC goalkeeper Owen Pratt and LA Galaxy Academy defender Enrique Martinez have been called up to the U.S. Under-17 Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers set for Feb. 10-15 in Costa Rica.

The U.S. was drawn into Group F and kicks off its qualifying campaign against the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Feb. 10, faces St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and finishes the competition against Cuba on Saturday, Feb. 15. All three of the USA's group stage matches kick off at 8 p.m. ET, with the first two games at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose and the third at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. The competition will be broadcast on Fox Sports platforms.

Pratt, 16, was named the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Best Goalkeeper after helping the LA Galaxy Academy earn a 4-1 win over Charlotte FC U-17s in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup to become champions of the tournament for a second consecutive season at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tenn. on June 23. Pratt started and played 90 minutes in his professional debut for Ventura County FC against the Tacoma Defiance in the Round of 16 of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Oct. 20. On Jan. 17, 2025, Pratt signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the end of the 2026 season with Ventura County FC. He will join the LA Galaxy on an MLS contract as a Homegrown player beginning in 2027 through 2029 with a club option for 2030. Martinez, 16, made two appearances (1 start) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Martinez started during the LA Galaxy Academy's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC U-17s in the final of the 2024 MLS NEXT Cup on June 23.

2025 CONCACAF U-17 CHAMPIONSHIP ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting KC; Olathe, Kan.), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Owen Pratt (LA Galaxy; San Clemente, Calif.)

DEFENDERS (6): Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion FC; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United FC; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.)

FORWARDS (6): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis City SC; St. Peters, Mo.), Chance Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.) Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.), Axel Uriostegui (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.)

