St. Louis CITY SC Partners with Matrix Midwest to Air Three Live Coachella Invitational Pre-Season Matches

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - Matrix Midwest, St. Louis' only free and independent sports and entertainment network, is thrilled to work with St. Louis CITY SC to bring local soccer fans free broadcasts of pre-season matches ahead of the 2025 season. In partnership with the St. Louis CITY SC, the station will offer three live matches over-the-air from the Coachella Valley Invitational.

Alongside Matrix Midwest, CITY SC also will provide fans the opportunity to see all three Coachella Invitational matches on the St. Louis CITY SC mobile app.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome CITY SC to our air on Matrix Midwest," said JD Sosnoff, Vice President & General Manager of KMOV-TV & Matrix Midwest. "This is a fantastic group of fans and we're proud to bring them free, live broadcasts of our home team. All for city!"

"As CITY SC continues to find new ways for fans to engage with the club and learn about the team, we are thrilled Matrix Midwest is going to carry three of our pre-season matches on their network, offering yet another opportunity for soccer fans to watch the club as we quickly approach out home opener on February 22 at Energizer Park," said CITY SC President and GM, Diego Gigliani.

The three free games will air live on Matrix Midwest on the following dates:

Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 12 p.m. CST vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. CST vs. Austin FC

Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. CST vs. New York City FC

Matrix Midwest is available free over-the-air on channel 32 and on channel 6 for Spectrum subscribers. St. Louis sports fans can also watch the St. Louis Blues, Mizzou programming and Missouri Valley Conference Basketball, including Arch Madness on Matrix Midwest, among other sports and entertainment programming.

To access the games for free, viewers can use a digital antenna and scan for channel 32. Matrix Midwest has partnered with local company, Antenna's Direct to offer fans a discounted price to purchase a new antenna. Use coupon code "MATRIX25" at checkout for 25% off the antenna of your choice.

