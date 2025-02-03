Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $3,400,000 from Houston Dynamo

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired a guaranteed $2,100,000, as well as a significant future sell on and trade percentage, from Houston Dynamo in exchange for midfielder Jack McGlynn. The club may acquire an additional $1,300,000 if certain performances metrics are met. The transaction marks the first Homegrown cash trade transaction to be completed since being established earlier this year.

Instituted in January 2025, the cash for player trade allow clubs to use an unlimited amount of out-of-pocket funds (cash) to trade for players, allowing MLS clubs to acquire talent from within the league without having to use general allocation money or other assets. Similar to transfer fees, clubs may convert revenue generated by these trades to General Allocation Money.

"We want to thank Jack for his dedication and contributions to the team, both on and off the field," said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. "Over the past three years, he has been a key part of our midfield, and we are incredibly proud of his growth. At this time, we believe this move is best for both the club and for Jack, allowing us to use the significant proceeds to reinvest and refine our roster, while placing him in an environment suited to his style of play and continued development. We have no doubt he'll enjoy a successful career, and we look forward to following his journey."

McGlynn was signed by the Union as a Homegrown Player on August 17, 2020, a contract that went into effect on January 1, 2021. He played four seasons for the club (2021-24), recording seven goals and 13 assists in 99 total appearances. McGlynn set career highs during the 2024 campaign in games, starts, minutes, goals, assists, shots and shots on target. He spent the 2020 season with Union II and totaled 1,123 minutes, five goals and three assists in 14 appearances. McGlynn also spent one year with the Philadelphia Union Academy playing for the Academy's U17 squad, starting 12 matches and scoring seven goals in total.

McGlynn has represented the United States at the U16 (2018), U20 (2021) and U23 (2023) levels. He made three appearances for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team and scored his first-ever USMNT goal on January 18, 2025 against Venezuela.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire a guaranteed $2,100,000, a future sell on percentage, and a future trade percentage, from Houston Dynamo in exchange for midfielder Jack McGlynn. The club may acquire an additional $1,300,000 if certain performances metrics are met.

