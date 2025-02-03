Jack Kortkamp Joins USA U-17 National Team

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Jack Kortkamp has joined the United States U-17 Men's National Team for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers, which will run from Feb. 7-16 and serve as the region's qualifying tournament for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Kortkamp and the United States will face three other Concacaf nations in Group F of the competition-US Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Cuba-with all matches taking place at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The Group F winner will punch its ticket to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, which is scheduled for Nov. 5-27 in Qatar.

USA Schedule: Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers

(All matches at 7 p.m. CT in Alajuela, Costa Rica)

Monday, Feb. 10: vs. US Virgin Islands

Wednesday, Feb. 12: vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saturday, Feb. 15: vs. Cuba Kortkamp, who turned 17 years old on Jan. 28, signed for Sporting as a Homegrown Player in December, becoming the fifth youngest player and the youngest goalkeeper in club history. He has appeared in each of Sporting's first three matches of the 2025 preseason in South Florida and will now join a USA U-17 squad led by head coach and former MLS veteran Gonzalo Segares. The Americans are aiming to secure their 19th berth in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, which will feature an expanded field of 48 teams for the first time in 2025.

Kortkamp is an experienced U.S. youth international who has competed in the U-15, U-16 and U-17 age groups. He participated in his first U.S. U-15 training camp in October 2022 at Compass Minerals National Performance Center, the state-of-the-art training home of Sporting KC, before making his U.S. U-15 debut in April 2023 with starts in friendly matches against England and Japan in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain.

Kortkamp earned his first selection to the U.S. U-16 Men's National Team last April for a training camp in Florida alongside Sporting KC teammate Ian James, who also became a Homegrown Player for the club last December. The duo returned to the U-16 squad the following month for a training camp in Buenos Aires, Argentina, highlighted by their participation in a friendly match against Argentina on May 30.

In September, Kortkamp featured twice for the U.S. U-17s against Czech Republic and Slovakia at the Vaclav Jezek Tournament in Mikulov, Czech Republic. In November, he joined James for a U.S. U-17 training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida.

While Kortkamp and the U.S. U-17s compete in Costa Rica, Sporting's 2025 preseason campaign will continue with three upcoming matches in Indio, California. Manager Peter Vermes' side will face two MLS opponents in the Coachella Valley Invitational-New York City FC at 5 p.m. CT Wednesday and Minnesota United FC at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday-before scrimmaging Las Vegas Lights FC at 1 p.m. CT on Feb. 12.

Sporting's 2025 season will officially kick off on Feb. 18 with a monumental showdown against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF in Round One of the Concacaf Champions Cup at Children's Mercy Park. Sporting KC season tickets, half-season ticket plans and other ticket packages are available at SportingKC.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.