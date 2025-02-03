D.C. United Appoints Kevin Flanagan as Director of Academy & Player Development

February 3, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United has announced the appointment of Kevin Flanagan as its new Director of Academy and Player Development. Flanagan joins D.C. United after spending five years with Nashville SC.

"We are excited to add Kevin to our organization as our new Academy Director, as his vision aligns well with our commitment to building a better future for our academy players" Ally Mackay, D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer, said. "We believe that his passion for developing young talent along with his wealth of experience, both with Nashville SC and at the U.S. Youth National level, will allow us to create an environment where both the club and players can thrive. We are looking forward to his contributions and welcome him to the Black-and-Red family."

Flanagan brings over 20 years of coaching and directing experience, most recently with Nashville SC. He was appointed the Academy Director of Nashville SC in February 2022, and he oversaw the development, strategy, implementation, and daily operations of the club's academy. Prior to this, he served as the Director of Talent Identification from 2020-2022 where he constructed Nashville's first four academy teams from the U-13 to the U-17 levels. Flanagan also served as the club's U-17 Head Coach from 2021-2022 where he was instrumental in identifying top talent for progression into Nashville's First Team.

"It's an honor to represent such an esteemed club with rich traditions of success," Kevin Flanagan, D.C. United Academy Director, said. "D.C. United is renowned for developing Homegrown talent and I'm looking forward to continuing that tradition and working closely with the first team to align our philosophy across the organization. I want to thank Ally [Mackay] along with ownership for the opportunity and I'm looking forward to getting started."

Flanagan established himself as a leading youth soccer coach in the country and has earned multiple elite coaching accreditations. He currently holds an "A" Coaching License from the United States Soccer Federation (USSF), a USSF Academy Directors License and a USSF Talent Scout License.

Prior to joining Nashville SC as their Academy Director, Flannagan served as the Academy Director for the Charlotte Independence of the USL Championship for two years from 2019-2020. While there he also served as the U-19 Academy Head Coach and helped with the transition of players to the First Team. Flanagan was also part of the USSF Youth National Team Staff as a coach for key YNT ID camps for two years in 2018 and 2019.

Flanagan began his coaching career at Clay County SC as the Coaching Director and Academy Coach from 2004-2007. He also served as the Assistant Coach for the University of North Florida from 2006-2007. Flanagan later joined the North Meck Soccer Club in North Carolina in 2007. He spent seven years as their U-14 Academy Head Coach, Director of Coaching, and Youth Academy Director. North Meck Soccer Club was later incorporated into the Carolina Rapids Soccer Club as part of Colorado Rapids adidas Alliance in 2014 during his tenure. From 2014-2019, Flanagan served as the Carolina Rapids U-17 Academy Head Coach, Technical Director, and Academy Director where he implemented a coaching curriculum to ensure technical alignment with the Colorado Rapids. While there he also was the Head Coach for Generation adidas Select in 2016 and 2017. Flanagan later accepted the role as the Academy Director for the Charlotte Independence in 2019 before eventually joining Nashville SC in 2020.

As a player, Flanagan played five years of collegiate soccer for Thomas University from 1999-2001 and Jacksonville University from 2001-2004.

