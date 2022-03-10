Tim Vanstone Signs with the Lions

March 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The former University of Calgary Dinos forward was playing his 4th season in the USports and is looking to use his experience to contribute to the success of Eric Belanger's team.

The 6 foot 210 lb. former captain of the Prince Albert Raiders in the WHL will add strength and depth to the team's lineup as the playoffs approach.

Welcome to the team, Tim!

