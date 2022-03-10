Tim Vanstone Signs with the Lions
March 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The former University of Calgary Dinos forward was playing his 4th season in the USports and is looking to use his experience to contribute to the success of Eric Belanger's team.
The 6 foot 210 lb. former captain of the Prince Albert Raiders in the WHL will add strength and depth to the team's lineup as the playoffs approach.
Welcome to the team, Tim!
Check out the Trois-Rivieres Lions Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 10, 2022
- Tim Vanstone Signs with the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Quinn Wichers Returned from AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen: March 10, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Admirals Acquire Valentini and Widmar from Indy - Norfolk Admirals
- Fuel Acquire Lang from the Admirals - Indy Fuel
- Worcester Railers to Host Military Appreciation Night Presented by Berkshire Bank on March 19 - Worcester Railers HC
- VOZZI Named "Official Texting Partner of the ECHL" - ECHL
- Grizz Win 5-4 in Overtime - Utah Grizzlies
- Thunder Edge Royals in a Shootout - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.