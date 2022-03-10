Solar Bears Blanked by Brassard in 3-0 Loss to Icemen
March 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-23-4-0) returned home from a five-game road trip, only to see the Jacksonville Icemen (31-18-2-2) deal the hosts a 3-0 loss on Thursday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Brad Barone made 31 saves for the Solar Bears, but François Brassard turned aside all 24 Orlando shots for his first ECHL shutout.
Orlando outshot Jacksonville 12-9 in the first period, but the frame ended 0-0, and Pavel Vorobei scored the eventual game-winner with the man advantage late in the second period, and the Icemen padded their lead with a pair of goals in the third.
1st Period
SHOTS: ORL 12, JAX 9
2nd Period
JAX Goal: Pavel Vorobei (6) [PP] at 14:22. Assisted by Sean Giles and Ethan Szypula.
SHOTS: ORL 6, JAX 10
3rd Period
JAX Goal: Roshen Jaswal (2) at 3:45. Assisted by Jake Elmer and Brendan Harris.
JAX Goal: Derek Lodermeier (12) at 9:41. Assisted by Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Zach Berzolla.
SHOTS: ORL 6, JAX 15
Goaltending
ORL: Brad Barone, 31-for-34
JAX: François Brassard, 24-for-24
NOTABLES:
Orlando still leads the regular season series with a 7-5-0-0 record against Jacksonville; each team will host one final game in the regular season series.
NEXT GAMES: Orlando begins a four-game road trip when the team visits the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
