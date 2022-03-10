Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen: March 10, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (29-22-4-0 / .564) return home for another clash with the Jacksonville Icemen (30-18-2-2 / .615) tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears picked up a 4-2 win over the Icemen last night, and tonight's meeting will be Orlando's fourth game against Jacksonville in the last nine days.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears have played 11 games of the 14-game regular season series and lead the Icemen with a 7-4-0-0 record, and have out-scored Jacksonville 31-29. Tristin Langan leads the Solar Bears in scoring against the Icemen with nine points (3g-6a) in eight games.

Tristin Langan leads the active roster in scoring against Jacksonville with nine points (3g-6a) in eight games; his next goal will give him 54 career goals with the Solar Bears, the most in franchise history.

The team that has scored first has won every game in the series so far; Orlando is 20-2-2-0 when scoring first for the season; its points percentage of .875 when scoring first leads the ECHL.

Dylan Fitze enters tonight's game with a three-game point streak (2g-2a).

The Solar Bears penalty kill has risen to the sixth-best in the ECHL, going 145-for-175 (82.9%) on the season.

Orlando is 13-1-2-0 when Luke McInnis records at least one point.

The Solar Bears are 16-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Orlando is 7-for-33 (21.2%) on the power play against Jacksonville this season.

Jacksonville's leading scorer Abbott Girduckis received a call-up last Thursday to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack; Craig Martin leads the active roster for the Icemen in scoring with 42 points in 46 games.

NEXT GAMES: Orlando begins a four-game road trip when the team visits the Florida Everblades on Saturday, March 12 at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

