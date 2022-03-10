Lightning Reassign Amir Miftakhov to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov to the Solar Bears from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, forward Shawn Element has been recalled from his loan to the Solar Bears by the Crunch.

Miftakhov, 21, has appeared in two contests with the Solar Bears this season, going 1-1-0 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage. He has also appeared in 21 games with Syracuse, going 6-8-3 with a 2.92 GAA, an .895 save percentage and one shutout.

Miftakhov was Tampa Bay's sixth-round selection, 186th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Element, 21, has recorded five points (3g-2a) in eight games with the Solar Bears this season. He has added five points (2g-3a) in 28 games with the Crunch this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Jacksonville Icemen tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

