Grizz Win 5-4 in Overtime

West Valley City, Utah - Ben Tardif scored 2:14 into overtime as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 5-4 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Kansas City took a 2-0 lead after 1 period as Marcus Crawford scored 6:37 in and John Schiavo scored 15:38 in. Utah outshot Kansas City 15 to 8 in the first period and 42 to 27 for the game.

Miles Gendron got Utah on the board 2:21 into the second period. KC's Schiavo scored his 2nd of the game 5:27 into the second. Gendron scored his 2nd of the game 11:55 in. Gendron has 7 career goals vs Kansas City, 3 last season and 4 this year. Mason Mannek tied the game 13:15 in as he redirected a Nate Clurman shot. Charle-Edouard D'Astous gave Utah a 4-3 lead 15:54 into the second period. D'Astous now leads the club with 21 goals this season.

Mavericks forward Ben Johnson scored shorthanded 13:34 into the third period to tie the game 4-4. The score remained deadlocked through the remainder of regulation. Tardif won the game 2:14 into overtime with Nate Clurman and Luka Burzan getting the assist. It was the first overtime home game for the Grizzlies this season. Utah is now 7-3 in games decided past regulation.

Utah remains in first place in the Mountain Division with a .605 points percentage. Kansas City stays at the .500 mark with a 27-27-3-1 record.

3 stars

1. Miles Gendron (Utah) - 2 goals, +2, 4 shots.

2. Charle-Edouard D'Astous (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Ben Tardif (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

