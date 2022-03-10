Fuel Acquire Lang from the Admirals

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks and the American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs, announced Thursday that they have acquired forward Chase Lang from the Norfolk Admirals in exchange for Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar.

Lang, 25, joins the Fuel after spending the first part of the season with the Norfolk Admirals. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound forward has appeared in 43 games for the Admirals tallying 17 goals, 11 assists and 107 penalty minutes. Earning an AHL call-up in late January, Lang skated in two games for the Chicago Wolves before being returned to the Admirals.

A 6th-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild (167th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, Lang is in his fifth professional season. Splitting his time between the AHL and ECHL, Lang has 36 AHL games under his belt as well as 181 ECHL games. Prior to turning pro in 2016, Lang played four seasons for the WHL's Calgary Hitmen.

