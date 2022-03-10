Quinn Wichers Returned from AHL Tucson

March 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers returns to Rapid City, where he has appeared in 35 games and has two goals and five assists. The first-year pro out of Mercyhurst University has now had four separate stints in the AHL with the Roadrunners and has appeared in a combined 11 games.

The Rush will return to action on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.