Thunder Edge Royals in a Shootout

March 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, fell to the Adirondack Thunder in a shootout, 4-3, Wednesday, Mar. 9 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Logan Flodell saved 31 of 34 shots while Thunder goalie Brandon Kasel saved 27 of 30 shots.

After a scoreless first period, both teams got on the board for an even score through the opening two periods of play. Luke Stevens beat Flodell with a forehand to backhand dangle to break the scoreless tie before Reading answered back shortly after on the power play. Garrett McFadden put a one-timer top-shelf for his third goal of the season to tie the game with 34 seconds remaining in the second period, 1-1.

Royals fall to the Thunder at Santander arena in a shootout, 4-3.

The Thunder answered back with a power play goal of their own on Tyler Irvine's first of two points in the game. 25 seconds into the third period, Flodell's right pad save on Nick Rivera's wrist shot forced the puck out to Irvine positioned in front of Reading's net. Irvine snapped the puck past Flodell's glove for his 19th goal of the season. The one-goal lead for Adirondack turned into a Reading lead in a span of 2:10 when Thomas Ebbing and Mike Chen notched goals in the opening minutes of the third period. Ebbing's goal tallied his second point in the game, earning his 100th and 101st professional career points. Chen's goal, assisted by Jared Brandt, was his first of the season to put the Royals ahead for their one and only time in the game.

Mike Chen & Kirk MacDonald speak with the media after the Royals 4-3 lost to Adirondack on Mar. 5, 2022.

Nick Rivera scored a shorthanded goal on Reading's seventh power play to tie the game through the final seven minutes of regulation and overtime, 3-3.

Irvine scored the lone shootout goal as Adirondack's second shooter with a wrist shot over Flodell's left shoulder. Kasel sealed the road win for the Thunder with a pad save on McFadden's shootout attempt to snap a Royals' seven game win streak. Reading has collected points in each of their last nine games with a record of 7-0-1-1.

The Royals travel to Wheeling to take on the Nailers Saturday, Mar. 12th, at 7:10 p.m. at WesBanco Arena.

UPCOMING GAMES

AFFILIATION NIGHT - 3/18/22

Affiliation Night presented by Enersys

Flyers Friday presented by Deibler Dental

Gritty and meLVin Appearance

Kirill Ustimenko bobblehead giveaway, presented by Savage Auto Group

PA Lotto giveaway

Specialty jersey

4 for $48 - 4 tickets, 4 burgers, 4 sodas

ST.HATTRICK'S NIGHT - 3/19/22

Green Ice

Retro lunchbox giveaway presented by Deibler Dental

$10,000 giveaway

Speciality jersey

Green beer

$1 Day - 3/20/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Teachers)

Post-Game skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.