ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Orlando's Bird fined, suspended

Orlando's Tyler Bird has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #730, Orlando at Jacksonville, on March 9.

Bird was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 19:50 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Bird will miss Orlando's games vs. Jacksonville tonight (March 10) and at Florida (March 12).

Jacksonville's McEneny fined, suspended

Jacksonville's Austin McEneny has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #730, Orlando at Jacksonville, on March 9.

McEneny is fined and suspended under Rule #70.6 and #70.10 as the result of his game misconduct for leaving the player's bench at 19:53 of the first period.

McEneny will miss Jacksonville's games at Orlando tonight (March 10), vs. Greenville (March 12 and March 13), at Florida (March 16) and vs. Atlanta (March 18).

Newfoundland's Noel fined, suspended

Newfoundland's Nathan Noel has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #733, Trois-Rivières at Newfoundland, on March 9.

Noel was assessed a match penalty for illegal contact to the head under Rule #48.5 at 4:13 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Noel will miss Newfoundland's games vs. Trois-Rivières (March 11, March 12 and March 13) and at Trois-Rivières (March 17).

Kansas City's Angeli fined, suspended

Kansas City's Darik Angeli has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #735, Kansas City at Utah, on March 9.

Angeli is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplemtary Discipline as the result of his actions at the conclusion of the game.

Angeli will miss Kansas City's game at Utah on March 11.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

