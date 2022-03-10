VOZZI Named "Official Texting Partner of the ECHL"

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that VOZZI has been named as the "Official Texting Partner of the ECHL."

As part of the agreement, VOZZI will offer 1-on-1 and Mass Texting to all teams across the ECHL at an exclusive discounted rate. This offer will help teams increase ticket sales, enhance fan experience, open cross-promotion opportunities and grow the team databases.

"In continuing our relationship with Vozzi, teams will have the option to connect with their fans via text message in an efficient way, while enabling integrations with other great partners that will lead to a streamlined buying experience for fans right on their cell phones," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin.

"Vozzi is thrilled to maintain and expand this partnership," said VOZZI CEO Ben Young. "In particular, this means a great deal to us because the ECHL was the first league to put their trust in our company. Currently we work with 20 ECHL teams and counting. In addition, we have helped these teams generate over $750,000 in revenue over the last 24 months, and at this pace, we are on track to becoming the league's most valuable partner."

