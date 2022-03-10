ECHL Transactions - March 10
March 10, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 10, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Joe Manchurek, F
Idaho:
Cooper Jones, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville
Greenville:
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Austin Eastman, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Will Cullen, D activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
Delete Matt Stief, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Delete David Norris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Indy:
Add Chase Lang, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Delete Ryan Valentini, F traded to Norfolk [3/9]
Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Norfolk [3/9]
Jacksonville:
Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Orrin Centazzo, F activated from reserve
Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Marc Johnstone, F loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Chase Lang, F traded to Indy [3/9]
Orlando:
Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Amir Miftakhov, G placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Element, F recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Elijah Vilio, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)
Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson
Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Logan Flodell, G loaned to Belleville
Delete Garrett McFadden, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
Trois-Rivières:
Add Liam Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete William Leblanc, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Vanstone, F placed on reserve
Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)
