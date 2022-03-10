ECHL Transactions - March 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 10, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Joe Manchurek, F

Idaho:

Cooper Jones, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Xavier Bernard, D recalled by Belleville

Greenville:

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Austin Eastman, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Nikita Pavlychev, F recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Will Cullen, D activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

Delete Matt Stief, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Delete David Norris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Indy:

Add Chase Lang, F added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Delete Ryan Valentini, F traded to Norfolk [3/9]

Delete Joe Widmar, F traded to Norfolk [3/9]

Jacksonville:

Add Travis Howe, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle McKenzie, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Zach O'Brien, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Orrin Centazzo, F activated from reserve

Delete Jeremy McKenna, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Marc Johnstone, F loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Chase Lang, F traded to Indy [3/9]

Orlando:

Add Amir Miftakhov, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Amir Miftakhov, G placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Element, F recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Elijah Vilio, D added to active roster (traded from Atlanta)

Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson

Delete Quinn Wichers, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Logan Flodell, G loaned to Belleville

Delete Garrett McFadden, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

Trois-Rivières:

Add Liam Leonard, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete William Leblanc, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Vanstone, F placed on reserve

Delete Julien Nantel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/27)

