Worcester Railers to Host Military Appreciation Night Presented by Berkshire Bank on March 19

March 10, 2022







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), will host Military Appreciation Night presented by Berkshire Bank with support from the United States Coast Guard on Saturday, March 19 at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center in Worcester. The event will honor the active military community, bring together students in the ROTC, acknowledge our Blue and Gold Star families, and recognize veterans.

The Railers will be wearing camo specialty jerseys during the game. Jerseys will be auctioned on Handbid with proceeds benefiting the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation (MMSFI). MMSFI provides programs, services and goods that satisfy the critical needs and enhance the well-being and quality of life for veterans, active-duty military, and their families.

The Army National Guard will host a pre-game "Touch-a-Truck" event from 4:30 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Foster Street adjacent to the south side of the DCU Center arena. The "Touch-a-Truck" event is free and open to the public.

Pre-game ceremonies include a performance by singer-songwriter Shanna Jackman. Boston Bruins anthem singer Todd Angilly will sing the Canadian anthem. Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force ROTC will participate in the unveiling of an oversized American flag.

Complimentary tickets are available for active-duty, reserve, veterans, Gold and Blue Star families, and their immediate family generously donated by partners including Amazon, Percy's TV & Appliances, Wormtown Brewery, Quality Beverage, Cintron, Scrap It and FLEXcon. Tickets for these groups are available HERE.

"This is a special game to celebrate those who have served and continue to serve, as well as their families," said team president, Stephanie Ramey. "We expect this to become a signature event for the Railers and look forward to paying tribute and having a great night of hockey."

The Railers are offering a special ticket package that includes four (4) tickets and four (4) specialty military pucks for $80. Add additional tickets are $20 each. To take advantage of this offer, click HERE.

For more information, please visit railershc.com/militarynight.

Full season memberships, mini-plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting railershc.com. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Cam McGuire. Watch all games online for a small fee at FloHockey.tv.

