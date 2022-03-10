Admirals Acquire Valentini and Widmar from Indy

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Thursday they have sent forward Chase Lang to the Indy Fuel in exchange for forwards Ryan Valentini and Joe Widmar, and future considerations.

Valentini, 24, joins the Admirals after playing a combined 26 games this season, posting 25 points (10g, 15a). His season has been highlighted with the Rapid City Rush as he put up 23 points in just 21 games (9g, 14a).

The Mississauga, ONT native played five years in the Ontario Hockey League, two with the London Knights and three with the Sudbury Wolves. Valentini served as an assistant captain in 2016-17 and put up 50 points, which was tied for third on the team.

Despite playing in just one game with the Wolves in 2017-18, Admirals forward Blake Murray was the star of that team, putting up 44 points, which lead the team. Admirals defenseman Kyle Rhodes was also on that team.

Widmar, 27, joins the Admirals after playing a combined 45 games, registering eight goals and 16 assists. His season has been predominately played with the Iowa Heartlanders where he scored 23 points (7g, 16a).

The Northbrook, IL product has played in the ECHL since 2017-18 and has played for six teams. His 23 points with Iowa is currently a career-high for his professional career.

Valentini and Widmar will join the team in Atlanta this afternoon and will be in the lineup tomorrow against the Gladiators.

