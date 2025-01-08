Tigers Acquire Rights to Cruz Chase from Regina
January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired the rights to 2007-born goaltender Cruz Chase from the Regina Pats in exchange for a 2028 8th-round pick.
Chase, a native of Airdrie, Alberta, is currently playing for the Calgary Canucks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). In 12 games this season, the 17-year-old netminder has posted an impressive .903 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average, showcasing his potential between the pipes.
The Tigers are excited to add a promising young goaltender like Chase to their system, as his performance in the AJHL demonstrates his strong work ethic and ability to compete at a high level.
Stay tuned for further updates on Chase's development and potential future with the Tigers.
