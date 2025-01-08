Tigers Acquire Rights to Cruz Chase from Regina

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired the rights to 2007-born goaltender Cruz Chase from the Regina Pats in exchange for a 2028 8th-round pick.

Chase, a native of Airdrie, Alberta, is currently playing for the Calgary Canucks in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). In 12 games this season, the 17-year-old netminder has posted an impressive .903 save percentage and a 2.39 goals-against average, showcasing his potential between the pipes.

The Tigers are excited to add a promising young goaltender like Chase to their system, as his performance in the AJHL demonstrates his strong work ethic and ability to compete at a high level.

Stay tuned for further updates on Chase's development and potential future with the Tigers.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.