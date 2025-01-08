Spokane Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Forward Andrew Cristall from Kelowna Rockets

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs have acquired 2005-born forward Andrew Cristall from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for 2007-born forward Hayden Paupanekis, a 1st- and 3rd-round pick in 2025, a 2nd- and 6th-round pick in 2026, and a 1st-round pick in 2027.

"We are very excited to add Andrew to our organization. He is a dynamic forward who is a threat to score or create offense every time he is on the ice. His experience in the league along with 20 games of playoff experience will be a welcomed addition to our team. When speaking with the Washington Capitals, they spoke highly of Andrew and the progression in his overall game. We would like to welcome Andrew and his family to the Chiefs organization," said Chiefs' General Manager, Matt Bardsley.

Cristall is a 2nd-round pick (40th overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals. He is currently second overall in the WHL in scoring with 60 points (26 goals, 34 assists) in 28 games. His 2.14 points are tops in the WHL. Last season, he finished sixth in the league in scoring with 111 points, including 71 assists. He was one spot behind Berkly Catton's 116 points in the league scoring race. The Vancouver, BC native was named to the BC Division's 2nd All-Star Team in 2022-23 when he had 95 points and 1st All-Star Team in 2023-24. In 219 career games with the Kelowna Rockets, Cristall has scored 135 goals (sixth in their franchise history), 205 assists (2nd in franchise history) and 340 points (second). Cristall has won gold with Hockey Canada at the 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup and the 2023 U18 World Junior Championships.

Bardsley continued, "When making a significant move like this, it usually means having to part ways with a very good player. It was tough to say goodbye to Hayden as he is a quality young man, who is having a good season with a bright future in this game. I felt comfort in knowing that he would be going to a good organization in Kelowna with the opportunity to play in the Memorial Cup next year. We thank Hayden and his family for their time in Spokane and wish them all the best going forward."

Hayden Paupanekis played 101 games for the Spokane Chiefs since being drafted 49th overall in the 2022 WHL Draft. The Winnipeg native tallied 21 goals, 23 assists, and 44 points during his time with Spokane, including four goals in his past five games.

Cristall is expected to make his Spokane Chiefs debut this weekend as the Chiefs visit first-place Everett on Friday, January 10th, and Wenatchee on Saturday, January 11th.

(Forward Andrew Cristall with the Kelowna Rockets)

