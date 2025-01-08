Rebels Trade Goaltender Tabashniuk to Pats

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have completed a trade today with the Regina Pats.

Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced that the club has traded 17-year-old goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk to the Pats in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.

Tabashniuk was selected by the Rebels in round six, 127th overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Regina, SK native made two playoff starts for the Rebels in 2024 on an emergency basis and is currently playing U18 AAA with his hometown Regina Pat Canadians.

