Rebels Trade Goaltender Tabashniuk to Pats
January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels have completed a trade today with the Regina Pats.
Rebels Owner, President and General Manager Brent Sutter announced that the club has traded 17-year-old goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk to the Pats in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft.
Tabashniuk was selected by the Rebels in round six, 127th overall at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft. The Regina, SK native made two playoff starts for the Rebels in 2024 on an emergency basis and is currently playing U18 AAA with his hometown Regina Pat Canadians.
Images from this story
|
Red Deer Rebels goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025
- Rebels Trade Goaltender Tabashniuk to Pats - Red Deer Rebels
- Pats Acquire Local Goaltender Tabashniuk from Rebels - Regina Pats
- Rockets Acquire Forward Hayden Paupanekis And Five Draft Picks From Spokane Chiefs For Forward Andrew Cristall - Kelowna Rockets
- Spokane Chiefs Acquire 2005-Born Forward Andrew Cristall from Kelowna Rockets - Spokane Chiefs
- Oil Kings Continue Homestand against Blades - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Winterhawks Reassign F Luke Wilfley - Portland Winterhawks
- Holinka and Jecho Return from World Juniors with Bronze - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 40 vs Prince Albert Raiders - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Cougars Acquire Veteran Sniper Riche from Blades in Exchange for Laing, Dumas, and Draft Picks - Prince George Cougars
- Giants Drop Tight Affair to Cougars 4-2 - Vancouver Giants
- T-Birds Come up Short Versus Royals - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Road Trip Opens with Loss in Lethbridge - Moose Jaw Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.