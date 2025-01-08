Cougars Acquire Veteran Sniper Riche from Blades in Exchange for Laing, Dumas, and Draft Picks

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb announced today that the Prince George Cougars have acquired forward Ben Riche ('05) from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for forward Hunter Laing, prospect Luke Dumas, a 2026 first-round pick, and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

Riche, 19, has been outstanding this season with the Blades. In just 37 games, the Bethune, SK native has recorded 54 points (23 goals, 31 assists), a +18 rating, four power-play goals, and 15 power-play assists. His 54 points lead all Blades skaters and rank him sixth in WHL scoring.

"Ben is the type of player we were looking for," said GM and Head Coach Mark Lamb. "He's a dynamic left-shot centre with tremendous speed and offensive talent. He's a real difference-maker."

Riche is committed to playing NCAA Division I hockey at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, CT, following the conclusion of his junior career.

Departing the Cougars is Calgary Flames prospect Hunter Laing. Over 110 games with the team, Laing tallied 21 goals and 26 assists.

"Hunter has been a great teammate and an important part of our group," added Lamb. "The hardest part of hockey is saying goodbye to good players and great people."

The Cougars return to action tonight as they battle the Vancouver Giants at 7:00 pm at the CN Centre.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.