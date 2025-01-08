Silvertips Acquire Landon Cowper from Kelowna Rockets
January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have acquired defenseman Landon Cowper [pr. KOW-pur] from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a seventh-round pick in 2026.
Cowper, an '06-born Whitehorse, YT native, has appeared in nine games this season for the Kelowna Rockets. The 5-foot-10, 194-pound blueliner logged one goal and five assists in 41 WHL games played in 2023-24. Originally drafted 69th-overall in the fourth round of the 2021 WHL Draft by the Prince Albert Raiders, Cowper is a product of Rink Hockey Academy Kelowna where as a U18 player he posted 12 goals and 51 assists over 87 games played in 2022-23.
"Adding Landon brings us a little more depth and experience to our back end," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "He's a good skater and moves pucks well. We're excited to have him join our group."
