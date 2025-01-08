Pats Acquire Local Goaltender Tabashniuk from Rebels
January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired 2007-born goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk from the Red Deer Rebels for a seventh-round pick in 2026.
Tabashniuk, 17, has gone 10-2 with a 3.13 goals-against average and .888 save percentage with one shutout with the Regina Pat Canadians of the Sask. U18 AAA Hockey League this season. The Regina, Sask. product has also played in three games with the SJHL's Melville Millionaires, posting a 2.68 G.A.A and .926 SV%. The 6-foot-0, 181 lbs. goaltender was named the SMAAAHL's Top Goaltender in 2023-24, posting a 21-4 record with a 2.09 G.A.A and .929 SV% with three shutouts. Tabaskniuk was drafted by the Rebels in the sixth round (#127) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
