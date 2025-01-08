Pats Acquire Local Goaltender Tabashniuk from Rebels

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has acquired 2007-born goaltender Taylor Tabashniuk from the Red Deer Rebels for a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Tabashniuk, 17, has gone 10-2 with a 3.13 goals-against average and .888 save percentage with one shutout with the Regina Pat Canadians of the Sask. U18 AAA Hockey League this season. The Regina, Sask. product has also played in three games with the SJHL's Melville Millionaires, posting a 2.68 G.A.A and .926 SV%. The 6-foot-0, 181 lbs. goaltender was named the SMAAAHL's Top Goaltender in 2023-24, posting a 21-4 record with a 2.09 G.A.A and .929 SV% with three shutouts. Tabaskniuk was drafted by the Rebels in the sixth round (#127) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.