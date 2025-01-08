Rockets Acquire WHL Prospects Draft Pick for Defenceman Landon Cowper
January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired a seventh-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft in exchange for 2006-born defenceman Landon Cowper.
"We had a chance to move Landon to one of the top teams in the league," said Rockets President and General Manager Bruce Hamilton. "Landon has been a great Rocket both off and on the ice. We thank him for his time here and wish him the best moving forward."
Coming off a season ending lower body injury, Cowper played in nine games this season for the Rockets. In 57 total games with the organization, he recorded one goal and six assists for seven points.
The Rockets acquired Cowper's WHL playing rights from the Prince Alberta Raiders in January of 2023 in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.
Kelowna will now prepare for a pair of games this weekend when they host the Prince George Cougars on January 10th before travelling to Vancouver the following evening to take on the Vancouver Giants. Puck drop for Friday's home game will go at 7:05 PM.
Images from this story
|
Landon Cowper with the Kelowna Rockets
(Steve Dunsmoor)
