Road Trip Opens with Loss in Lethbridge

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Lethbridge, AB - A three-goal second period by Lethbridge was too big of a hole for the Moose Jaw Warriors to climb out of on Tuesday as their Alberta road trip opened with a 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Moose Jaw did very well throughout the first period. Their forecheck attacked the Hurricanes inside their zone, and they created several turnovers, which led to extra attack time. In the neutral zone, they were able to break up several Lethbridge rushes. They did a good job keeping the Hurricanes outside in the defensive zone to reduce their quality chances.

Unfortunately, the Hurricanes were the more opportunistic team during the period. Just past the ten-minute mark, Tristen Doyle scored a power-play goal. Five minutes later, after a failed clearing attempt by Moose Jaw, Vojtech Port scored his first of the season to make it 2-0.

In the early moments of the second period, the Warriors landed on the power play and they were able to capitalize. Landen McFadden took a shot from the left circle, and Ethan Semeniuk was perched on top of the crease where he deflected his ninth goal of the season.

Lethbridge was on the power play just past the ten-minute mark, they went up 3-1 when they set up Logan Wormald for a one-timer in the right circle.

19 seconds later, Riley Thorpe led a rush up the ice for the Warriors. The 16-year-old dangled around a Hurricane and was able to get a shot on net, Ethan Hughes jumped on the rebound, scoring his third of the year to pull Moose Jaw back within one.

In the second half of the middle period, the Hurricanes took control. They attacked the Moose Jaw zone and scored two more goals to go up by two heading into the second intermission.

Lethbridge added an early goal in the third period and went on to beat the Warriors 6-2.

On special teams, Moose Jaw was 1-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors' road to Alberta concludes Wednesday in Calgary with their second meeting of the season against the Hitmen. Catch all the action on Country 100 starting with the PreGame Show with James Gallo at 7:40 pm.

Moose Jaw is back at home on the weekend for games against Regina and Lethbridge on Friday and Saturday.

