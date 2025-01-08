Winterhawks Reassign F Luke Wilfley

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, January 8, the reassignment of 2008-born Luke Wilfley to the Okanagan HA Colorado 16U AAA club.

The 6-foot, 172-pound forward has appeared in six games with the Winterhawks this season, notching two points, including an assist in his WHL debut. -

