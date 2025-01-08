Oil Kings Continue Homestand against Blades

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings continue a five-game homestand tonight at Rogers Place as they host the Saskatoon Blades.

Edmonton is coming off a three-in-three weekend against the Lethbridge Hurricanes where they earned five of a possible six points, helping improve their record to 20-14-1-2, good for 43 points and the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday's action. The Oil Kings have also gone 12-4-0-1 in their last 17 games since a four-game losing streak in mid-November.

The opponents, the Blades, are in the middle of a three-game Alberta road swing and are coming off a 3-2 overtime win over Red Deer on Tuesday night. The Blades are currently 22-12-2-2 on the season and have 48 points, tops in the Eastern Conference. Offensively, Ben Riche leads the way for the Blades, sitting Top-10 in the WHL in scoring with 54 points (23G, 31A) in 37 games.

Tonight, will mark the third of four meetings this season between the Blades and Oil Kings. To this point, the Blades have won both meetings, one in each locale. The trio of Gracyn and Lukas Sawchyn, as well as Roan Woodward lead the way offensively in the season series for Edmonton with each of them earning one goal and one assist so far. Riche is the Blades leader against Edmonton with five points (2G, 3A) in the two games.

Edmonton will put their 12-5-0-1 home record on the line tonight as they look to improve on their +25-goal differential on home ice, as well as their league best 86.8% penalty kill at home.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (34, 19-32-51)

Gavin Hodnett (37, 15-23-38)

Roan Woodward (37, 15-22-37)

Lukas Sawchyn (37, 7-19-26)

Adam Jecho (26, 9-15-24)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

D Josh Mori will play in his 200th WHL Game TONIGHT

D Blake Fiddler is 4 games away from 100 in the WHL

F Roan Woodward is 2 points away from 100 in the WHL

Blades Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Ben Riche (37, 23-31-54)

Tyler Parr (36, 16-22-38)

Rowan Calvert (34, 14-18-32)

Grayden Siepmann (38, 4-22-36)

Cooper Williams (38, 8-17-25)

2024-25 Schedule vs. Saskatoon Blades:

Thursday, October 17 @ EDM (6-2 SAS)

Friday, November 15 @ SAS (3-2 SAS)

Wednesday, January 8 @ Edmonton

Sunday, March 2 @ Saskatoon

