Holinka and Jecho Return from World Juniors with Bronze

January 8, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - A pair of Edmonton Oil Kings have returned to Edmonton with bronze medals from the 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships in Ottawa, Ont..

Forwards Adam Jecho and Miroslav Holinka helped their native Czechia win bronze at the tournament, the third year with a medal for the European country.

"Coming home to Edmonton with a medal, it's definitely a special moment," Jecho said. "Pretty proud of the group and what we showed out there."

The Czechs beat Sweden the bronze medal game in a 14-round shootout. Both Holinka and Jecho were able to shoot in the shootout but were both stopped.

"Very good experience," Holinka said. "We have a very good group and amazing feeling."

OTTAWA, ONTARIO - DECEMBER 26: Miroslav Holinka #28 of Czechia celebrates his first period goal against Switzerland with teammates at the players' bench in Preliminary Round - Group B action at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship at TD Place on December 26, 2024 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Matt Zambonin/IIHF)

The Czechs had an excellent round robin winning three of four games, and scoring the most goals (25) among all teams in the preliminary round. That set up a quarter-final matchup with Team Canada which featured eight WHLers against Czechia's seven WHLers.

With the game tied late in the third period, Team Czechia was awarded a powerplay and with 39.4 seconds remaining in the period, and 12 seconds left on the powerplay, Jecho fired a one-timer passed Carter George to send Team Czechia to the semi-finals.

"Biggest goal of my career so far," Jecho said. "It's been hard describing where it's just so much emotion and all the all the hard work and all the battles that we had to go through during that game and eventually for it all pay off and we were super happy that we got the job done."

Jecho, Holinka, and Team Czechia ultimately dropped a 4-1 decision to the eventual gold medalists, Team U.S.A in the semi-finals to set up the aforementioned bronze medal game with Sweden.It's the third straight year Team Czechia has won a medal at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Overall, at the tournament, Jecho finished tied for 13th in tournament scoring, and tied for fourth on Team Czechia with two goals and five assists for seven points in seven games, while Holinka had four points in seven games comprised of one goal and three assists.

Not only did the Oil Kings have players representing their country at the tournament, Development Coach Ladislav Smid was an Assistant Coach for Team Czechia at the tournament.

Jecho added that is was special to go through the tournament, not only with Holinka, but Smid as well.

"It's always nice to have somebody that you are close with," he said. "And also you have the bond together."

The tournament was the first World Juniors Hockey Championship for both players, and Jecho is eligible to return for next seasons tournament.

